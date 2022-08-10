Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT at $268.71

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.71.

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $212.00 price target on Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $235.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.84.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,005.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,005.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,266.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Saia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Saia by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after buying an additional 353,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

