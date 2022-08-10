Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HR stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 316.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.