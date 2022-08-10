Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 231.20%.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) by 215.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Arcadia Biosciences worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

