StoneMor (STON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter.
StoneMor Stock Performance
NYSE:STON opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. StoneMor has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $404.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneMor
About StoneMor
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneMor (STON)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.