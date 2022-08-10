StoneMor (STON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter.

Get StoneMor alerts:

StoneMor Stock Performance

NYSE:STON opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. StoneMor has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $404.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneMor

About StoneMor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in StoneMor by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneMor by 266.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 366,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 266,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of StoneMor by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneMor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of StoneMor by 167.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.