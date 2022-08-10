MedAvail (MDVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 191.45% and a negative net margin of 174.11%. On average, analysts expect MedAvail to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDVL stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MedAvail stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in MedAvail Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDVL Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,529,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 22.88% of MedAvail at the end of the most recent quarter.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

