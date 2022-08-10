Sientra (SIEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Sientra has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 498.54% and a negative net margin of 71.61%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. On average, analysts expect Sientra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sientra Trading Down 21.7 %

SIEN opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Sientra has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of Sientra

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 230.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sientra by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Sientra by 20.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sientra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

