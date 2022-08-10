Outbrain (OB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Outbrain Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OB opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Outbrain has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $20.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Outbrain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

About Outbrain

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

Featured Stories

