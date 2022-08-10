OpGen (OPGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect OpGen to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. On average, analysts expect OpGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OpGen in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

