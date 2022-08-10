Real Brokerage (REAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.96 million. On average, analysts expect Real Brokerage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REAX stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. Real Brokerage has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.66.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

