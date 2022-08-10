JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to “Overweight”

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $126.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $83.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $109.01 on Monday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $197,428,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,029 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.