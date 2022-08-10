WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $15.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $18.75 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 141.55% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

WW International Stock Performance

WW opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $437.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.52. WW International has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.29 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

About WW International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 39.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 113.9% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth $200,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Stories

