First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to “Buy” at Guggenheim

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

FSLR opened at $109.01 on Monday. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,772 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

