Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ENZ opened at $2.46 on Monday. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter.

In other Enzo Biochem news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,987,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,630.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 193,100 shares of company stock worth $426,524. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enzo Biochem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 12.6% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.