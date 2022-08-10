Wells Fargo & Company Lowers AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $27.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.
AMC Networks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $29.44 on Monday. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
Institutional Trading of AMC Networks
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in AMC Networks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
