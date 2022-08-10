Wells Fargo & Company Lowers AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $27.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $29.44 on Monday. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in AMC Networks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

