XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $75.00 at Citigroup

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XPO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $55.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.06. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

