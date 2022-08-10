Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHRD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $127.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $181.34.

Insider Activity

About Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 1,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.00 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,155. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

