Mizuho Upgrades Kenedix Office Investment (OTC:KDXRF) to Buy

Kenedix Office Investment (OTC:KDXRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Kenedix Office Investment Price Performance
About Kenedix Office Investment
Operates as a real estate investment trust
