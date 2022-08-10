Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 81.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $53.31.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 121,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

