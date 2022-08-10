Brokers Issue Forecasts for Allianz SE’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allianz in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Allianz’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.06 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.65%.

Allianz Trading Up 0.4 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allianz from €255.00 ($260.20) to €260.00 ($265.31) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

