Brokers Issue Forecasts for Allianz SE’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allianz in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Allianz’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.06 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.65%.
Allianz Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.