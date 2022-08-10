FY2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PKI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.90.

Parkland Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$33.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.95. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$31.18 and a 12-month high of C$39.45. The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57.

In related news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,494,193.40. In related news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,494,193.40. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total transaction of C$382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,155,158.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,646 shares of company stock worth $1,233,095.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.