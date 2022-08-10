FY2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PKI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.90.
In related news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,494,193.40. In related news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,494,193.40. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total transaction of C$382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,155,158.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,646 shares of company stock worth $1,233,095.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
