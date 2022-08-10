Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRRLF. ING Group cut shares of Marel hf. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marel hf. from €7.20 ($7.35) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Marel hf. Price Performance

Shares of Marel hf. stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.62. Marel hf. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Marel hf. Company Profile

Marel hf. develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes processing equipment, systems, software, and services for poultry, meat, and fish industries. The company's Poultry Processing segment offers integrated systems, software, and services for processing broilers, turkeys, and ducks. Its Meat Processing segment provides processing equipment, systems, software, and services of pork, beef, veal, and sheep.

