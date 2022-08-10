Research Analysts Set Expectations for adidas AG’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of adidas in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of adidas to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank cut shares of adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €205.00 ($209.18) to €190.00 ($193.88) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.13.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $86.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.82. adidas has a 52-week low of $76.71 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2952 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in adidas by 236.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in adidas by 36.2% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in adidas in the second quarter valued at about $2,685,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in adidas in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in adidas in the second quarter valued at about $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

