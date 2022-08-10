Brokers Set Expectations for Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Koppers in a report issued on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Koppers Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. Koppers has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $508.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Koppers by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,911 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Koppers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Koppers by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

