CB Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for CB Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.62. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

