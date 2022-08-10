Analysts Set Expectations for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 1,355.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after acquiring an additional 190,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,672,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after acquiring an additional 482,055 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,339,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,115,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 622,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $296,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

