Analysts Set Expectations for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.67 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.50). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

NYSE:BIP opened at $40.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Capital World Investors raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,869 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,907,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,951,000 after acquiring an additional 110,363 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,482,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,037,000 after acquiring an additional 229,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,722,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,596,000 after buying an additional 254,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

