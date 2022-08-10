Bausch + Lomb Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BLCO)

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

BLCO opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,659,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $2,153,000.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

