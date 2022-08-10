Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Issued By Oppenheimer

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a report issued on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apollo Global Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $57.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 31.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management



Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

