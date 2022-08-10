Brokers Issue Forecasts for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of WSC opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $42.32.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,363,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,320,000 after buying an additional 2,580,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after buying an additional 2,237,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5,631.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after buying an additional 1,092,084 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,924,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $29,042,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

