William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $12.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share.

Assurant Stock Up 0.0 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $158.12 on Monday. Assurant has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.69.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

