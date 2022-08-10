SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.53.

Amedisys Trading Down 3.1 %

AMED stock opened at $119.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $202.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Amedisys by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

