Research Analysts Set Expectations for Altice USA, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altice USA in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Altice USA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 141,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

