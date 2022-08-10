Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 326,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,991,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

