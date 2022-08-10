JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Neutral

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Trading Down 0.8 %

ITRI stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Itron by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.