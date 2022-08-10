a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.20 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

AKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $1.95 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

