Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $153.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $245.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.28% from the company’s previous close.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $81.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $382.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.