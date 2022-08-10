Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $153.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $245.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.28% from the company’s previous close.
TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.
Twilio Stock Down 6.0 %
NYSE TWLO opened at $81.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $382.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.54.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.