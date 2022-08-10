ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ASX Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS ASXFY opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00. ASX has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $69.61.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

