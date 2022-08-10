ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
ASX Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS ASXFY opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00. ASX has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $69.61.
About ASX
