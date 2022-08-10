Pivotal Research Increases Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $77.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Pivotal Research from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.

FWONK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.97 and a beta of 1.14. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $71.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,061 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.