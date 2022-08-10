Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $42.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Doximity Trading Down 10.1 %

Doximity stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. Doximity has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 41.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Doximity by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Doximity by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,010 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $115,584,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Doximity by 2,033.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,599,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

