HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $425.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.60.

HubSpot Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $364.71 on Monday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $257.21 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.80.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $261,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,495,000 after buying an additional 120,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

