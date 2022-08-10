M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on M&G from GBX 226 ($2.73) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&G from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on M&G from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.37.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Price Performance

Shares of MGPUF stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.