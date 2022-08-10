HC Wainwright Downgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Neutral

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,403,000 after acquiring an additional 85,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,417,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

