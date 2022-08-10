HC Wainwright Downgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Neutral

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $22.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,403,000 after acquiring an additional 85,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,417,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
