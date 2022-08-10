StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Price Performance
Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,023.99% and a negative return on equity of 319.63%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.