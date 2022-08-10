StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,023.99% and a negative return on equity of 319.63%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

