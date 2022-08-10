Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OMCL. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $105.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.32. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $103.62 and a 52-week high of $187.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Omnicell by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,616,000 after buying an additional 807,348 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 16.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 297,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,896,000 after buying an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.