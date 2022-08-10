Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $148.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BHVN. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $147.35 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $79.01 and a one year high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $318.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 151.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

