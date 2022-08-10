Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Phoenix Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.00.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Phoenix Group stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

