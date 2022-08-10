StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GAIA. TheStreet downgraded Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Gaia Stock Down 4.2 %
Gaia stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. Gaia has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
