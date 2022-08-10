Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NKTR. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $877.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

