Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $122.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $113.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 117.43, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

