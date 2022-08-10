Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.80 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.

GRAB has been the topic of several other research reports. China Renaissance started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Grab Price Performance

Grab stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 93,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,151,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

